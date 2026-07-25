Liberal Sheriff Office Arrests MAGA Dad for Hat.

I was pulled over for expired tag. I had a warrent for unpaid child support. $5000. The officer grabbed my 45-47 hat and called me a Nazi . I was placed in jail with no clothes and no water. Locked in a small room with no toilet for 6 hours. My feet are damaged, and when I told the supervisor I had chest pains, she called me a Nazi also. Thank God my girlfriend bailed me out and together we paid off my child support. I owe her my life. Now I need legal funds to fight Franklin County, North Carolina.