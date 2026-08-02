Liberal judge took my kid

I’m fighting for my daughter. My child’s father is abusive so I left him and this liberal judge took my daughter away to live with it in California. My daughter has primarily been with me in Florida for 5 years and she has a speech disability. I’m very worried for her. I need to raise funds to fight this further in the courts. I’m just trying to keep my kid from becoming a crazy liberal and I don’t know what I said wrong or what I did wrong. I thought that my conservative views would help me in court but they only hurt me now I need to get a new attorney and fight this, please help me patriots. We come from a long line of military Family and her dad has drug charges on his record. I don’t understand how they gave him custody. Blessings ❤️🤍💙 Psalm 127:3–5