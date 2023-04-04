The Libby Pregnancy Care Center is comprised of men and women who are dedicated to both the lives of the unborn, as well as their families. In an effort to save the unborn from abortion, we aim to share the love and life of Christ by showing clients their pregnancy options. We offer free parenting classes and much more!

The Pregnancy Care Center offers support during pregnancy and throughout parenting. We inspire our clients to make informed decisions regarding pregnancy, raising children, relationships, and life skills. We provide practical and emotional help needed to support development through mentoring and educational training. At the Libby Pregnancy Care Center you will find someone sensitive to your needs within a safe and confidential environment.