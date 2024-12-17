Libby Justice Goes to Brevard Elementary Schools

New children's book, “Libby Justice Goes to Williamsburg” by Moms for Liberty co-founders, Tiffany Justice & Tina Descovich is just hitting the shelves and you can help make it available in every elementary school library in Brevard County, FL with your donation!

Moms for Liberty has continually raised the issue of inappropriate content in books for minors across the country and is proving their commitment to not only literacy but making sure children everywhere have the opportunity to experience America’s historic sights, such as Williamsburg, VA.

Readers will join Libby, her brother Linc and her parents as they explore historic Williamsburg and learn a few civic and life lessons too! From the sketchpad of imaginative 10-year-old Libby Justice, history’s most inspiring and timeless lessons come alive!

Thank you for helping us give this most entertaining and educational gift to elementary school students in Brevard County!