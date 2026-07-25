Lias Dream

As a kid I had many hardships, once no kid should go through. From major mental illnesses to physical illnesses as well. I’m the eldest daughter of 4 to a single mother. And I’ll be going to college soon, but money is tight. Going to college and getting a higher education is my dream, and it’s how I’ll be able to give my family a better life. I spent all of my savings helping my mom with necessities, groceries, and I let her a lot during Christmas and to help her fix her car. Now I’m going to P.R. to take care of my grandpa who was diagnosed with cancer. And I can’t get a job since I’ll be out of the states taking care of him, and I can’t overwork myself because of my own health conditions. All the money that is raised will go strictly to my education, books, and necessities. I am grateful for anything, even if we don’t reach the goal it’s okay, something is better than nothing. Thank you.