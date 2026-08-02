Liam's Bereavement Fund

On August 10, 2026 at 6:57pm, our son Liam was born prematurely at 21 weeks and 3 days, weighing only 10.4 oz and just 25.4 cm long. He passed away peacfully in my arms just 2 hours later at 8:57pm.





As our family deeply grieves, we ask for your support during this unexpected and difficult time. Thank you for your love and kindness.