Lexii and her family desperately need a new vehicl

My daughter and her husband and family just had a brand new baby girl and they have 3 toddlers. They recently lost both of their vehicles and we are trying to raise money to get them a new one. Any money raised will go towards the purchase of a new vehicle. She spent all of her tax money on a van for the kids and it was smashed on the way home from buying it. Unfortunately she only has liability insurance for both vehicles and the other one started on fire today and was a total loss. Please help with anything you can. God bless you.