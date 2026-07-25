Lewis Family Reunion

Do you remember Ashland on the Fourth? All geared up in the car, ready to gather to sing songs, see family, enjoy great food, watch fireworks, and maybe even share a talent? That is the core memory for so many of us all those years, and while everyone’s experience is unique, we know most of you are coming because of those fond memories we all shared during those summers.





We couldn't make the Fourth of July happen this year, but we are so excited to gather later this summer and recreate those same moments - singing songs, catching up, sharing meals, and showing off our talents (though the fireworks will have to wait for another year!).





We are honored to have our home be the landing spot for this tradition this year. While we can't promise to carry the torch every year, we can say that for 2026 - we are all in.





So many of you have kindly asked how you can help. There will definitely be plenty of setup, takedown, and dish duty to go around at the house! But if it is in your budget and you'd like to contribute, helping offset the food costs for the weekend is a huge support. Please feel zero pressure, but any contribution is deeply appreciated.





We can't wait to see you all and sing together soon!





You can see the breakdown of costs here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/109ddYT9TEtZEJViKbn1sqEguET5blDElgsDRK_ZYl4s/edit?usp=sharing





We will turn off the fundraiser when the total is reached - any donation made exceeding the amount will go directly into the reunion by buying something for the reunion.