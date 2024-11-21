Campaign Image

Supporting baby Levi

Raised:

 USD $2,555

Campaign created by Trudi Kulynycz

Campaign funds will be received by Madison Wood

Supporting baby Levi

Sweet Levi (7 months) had a monthly check up with his primary doctor and they noticed his head measured larger than expected. Levi had an MRI and they found out that he has a 4 cm. X 6 cm. brain tumor in the ventricle portion. Levi is currently at A.I. DuPont’s children’s hospital with his mom, Madison. The good news is there is hope that surgery will be successful but it is extremely serious. Surgery is being performed 11/21. They will be meeting with the oncology team and surgical team as they run additional testing to determine if the brain tumor is malignant or benign. Madison also has a daughter named Ella who is currently at home with her grandmother Karen.  Please keep this family in your prayers and consider donating to help with upcoming cost as they navigate this difficult journey.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Calvary Gospel Church
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and the family. Pastor Timothy Wood

Holly Hudson
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Sophie Cherayil
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending my thoughts and prayers

Natasha
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending all the love and support to you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bev Robertson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for this beautiful baby.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers to this sweet family

Vivian Freeman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Levi and family!

Jermaine Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for recovery

Kiara Antequera
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Heavenly Father, In Your compassion, please bring healing and recovery to Levi, Touch them with Your healing hand and restore their strength, Ease their pain and mend what is broken, Surround them with Your peace and comfort in this time of illness, Grant them patience in recovery and faith in Your loving care. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Maribeth
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending my love and prayers to you all

Ashley Voss
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong, sending so much love your way

Sam Davis
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep fighting little Levi! Holding you guys close during this time.

Katie
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Andjie Ductan
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Mike and Stacey
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending Love

Tina Crocetti
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a full recovery for Levi and for his medical team to find the best possible treatment plan. We love you so much, Tina, Joe, Shelby, Ryan, and Ford.

Jaclyn C
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo