Supporting baby Levi

Raised:
USD $2,555
Campaign funds will be received by Madison Wood
Sweet Levi (7 months) had a monthly check up with his primary doctor and they noticed his head measured larger than expected. Levi had an MRI and they found out that he has a 4 cm. X 6 cm. brain tumor in the ventricle portion. Levi is currently at A.I. DuPont’s children’s hospital with his mom, Madison. The good news is there is hope that surgery will be successful but it is extremely serious. Surgery is being performed 11/21. They will be meeting with the oncology team and surgical team as they run additional testing to determine if the brain tumor is malignant or benign. Madison also has a daughter named Ella who is currently at home with her grandmother Karen. Please keep this family in your prayers and consider donating to help with upcoming cost as they navigate this difficult journey.
Praying for you and the family. Pastor Timothy Wood
Sending my thoughts and prayers
Sending all the love and support to you and your family
Prayers for this beautiful baby.
Sending prayers to this sweet family
Praying for Levi and family!
Prayers for recovery
Heavenly Father, In Your compassion, please bring healing and recovery to Levi, Touch them with Your healing hand and restore their strength, Ease their pain and mend what is broken, Surround them with Your peace and comfort in this time of illness, Grant them patience in recovery and faith in Your loving care. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Sending my love and prayers to you all
Stay strong, sending so much love your way
Keep fighting little Levi! Holding you guys close during this time.
Prayers.
Sending Love
Praying for a full recovery for Levi and for his medical team to find the best possible treatment plan. We love you so much, Tina, Joe, Shelby, Ryan, and Ford.
