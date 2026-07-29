Leukemia treatment

“My daughter is currently battling leukemia, and our family is struggling to keep up with the medical expenses, treatment costs, travel, and daily bills that come with her care. We are asking for help during one of the hardest times in our lives. Any support — whether it’s a donation, sharing this message, or prayers — truly means more than we can express. Thank you for helping us focus on what matters most: getting my daughter through treatment and giving her strength to keep fighting.”