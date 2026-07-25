Letters to John Boy When Love Still Speaks

A Father’s Story

Four years ago, on November 8th, 2021, my life was forever changed. My only son, John Wesley Christian Anthony, passed away. The loss of a child is a pain that reaches places words cannot touch. It rearranges your faith, your prayers, and your understanding of tomorrow.

In the quiet that followed, I turned to writing. Not to publish. Not to perform. But to survive. I began writing letters to my son. Honest letters. Tear stained letters. Letters filled with grief, love, questions, and hope. Those letters became prayers. And those prayers slowly became healing.

What began as private letters eventually became a book called Letters to John Boy. God took what was written in pain and began using it to comfort others who were hurting in silence.

Now, that same story is being prepared for the screen, not as entertainment, but as a testimony of how God meets us in our deepest loss and never wastes our suffering.

Why We Are Raising $60,000

We are raising $60,000 to fund the screenplay and production development of Letters to John Boy as an independent feature film.

This project is being developed outside the traditional studio system so the story can remain honest, faithful, and true to its purpose.

This funding is strictly for the development phase. Before any production decisions are made, the story must be prayerfully and professionally prepared.

Your support will help cover the development costs:

• Professional screenplay development and adaptation

• Engagement of Director, Producers, and Writers

• Creation of a full production budget

• Development of a detailed production schedule

• Legal documentation and required filings

• Accounting setup and compliance

This stage is foundational. It allows the story to be told with excellence, integrity, and stewardship.

The Purpose

Scripture tells us that God is near to the brokenhearted. This story exists to remind grieving parents and hurting families that they are not forgotten, not abandoned, and not alone.

Letters to John Boy is not a story about despair. It is a story about faith that survives loss. About love that does not end. About hope that still speaks even when life feels shattered.

This film is meant to open conversations, bring comfort, and point hearts back to truth, grace, and healing.

How You Can Partner With Us

Pray. Pray for wisdom, guidance, and protection over this project and every heart it may touch.

Give. Your gift directly supports the writing and development of the Letters to John Boy screenplay. Every dollar is an act of faith and obedience.

Share. Share this campaign with your church, small group, family, or anyone who may need this message of hope.

Together, we can steward this story well and ensure it is prepared with care, truth, and purpose.

Closing Message

God never wastes pain. He redeems it. He restores through it. He brings beauty from ashes.

Thank you for standing with me, for believing in the power of testimony, and for helping prepare Letters to John Boy to reach hearts that are quietly crying out for hope.

May God bless you for your generosity, your prayers, and your willingness to help carry this story forward.