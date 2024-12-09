Let's Roll, Team Jim!!!!

On August 5, 2021, our beloved Jim suffered an upper spinal cord injury while he was on his summer vacation visiting family. This accident left Jim with no feeling or movement from just below the neck on down and an inability to breathe without the assistance of a ventilator. His journey to this present day, a year and a half later, has been long and arduous, beginning with an initial intensive care stay in St. Louis, Missouri to stabilize his medical condition, followed by a med flight out to Craig Hospital in Colorado on September 8, 2021, for rehab. Jim spent several months that fall, winter, and the following spring of 2022 at Craig Hospital working through various medical issues stemming from his injury.

Over the course of time, one of Jim's biggest obstacles to moving forward with rehab has been an ongoing battle with pressure wounds. When numerous bedside treatments by expert wound care teams were unsuccessful, surgery remained the only option to healing these wounds. To date, Jim has had two muscle flap surgeries for which the protocol following each of these surgeries is an approximate six weeks of bed rest. During these periods of bed rest, other smaller wounds can and did develop, resulting in setbacks with initiation of the steps that would allow Jim to sit upright again for any period of time. Jim had his most recent surgery on November 30, 2022. Jim has been in the hospital since this surgery and continues to recover there as of this writing March 3, 2023. Jim's hospital rehab team has been working diligently to problem solve what could be a causal factor in the development of these pressure wounds. Recent pressure mapping of Jim's sitting positions in his wheelchair noted a particular area of pressure right in the area of the wound coming from the "back" of the wheelchair. It was recommended that the back of Jim's wheelchair be switched from the standard foam back to a Roho (air-based) back. Jim, his surgeon, and his rehab team are currently awaiting insurance approval for the wheelchair back to be upgraded. Jim's surgeon has Jim's release from the hospital on hold until this upgrade is complete.

Jim has spent 12 out of the last 17 months in a hospital. Presently, the healing of his wounds is progressing and the source of the problem has been identified. With this great news, Jim is anxiously awaiting his discharge back home to his sister and brother-in-law's house in Colorado, where he and his wife, Connie, are currently living. For Jim, Connie and all his family alike, there is a renewed sense of hope for what the next part of this journey for Jim could hold with this particular medical hurdle seeming to finally be resolving.

One of the most promising areas of research for regaining function following a spinal cord injury is e-stim or "electrical stimulation." Most commonly in the field of spinal cord rehab, this electrical stimulation is often provided through what is known as an "FES bike" or "Functional Electrical Stimulation" bike. With this bike, electrodes are attached to muscles on the legs which send electrical impulses to the nerves running to these muscles, telling them to contract. The physical benefits of FES are many, including improved circulation, improved range of motion, tone and health of the musculature, and improved cardiovascular function. Equally as important are the many psychological benefits that FES provides.

The research and application of FES dates back nearly 40 years. In more recent years, advancements and research in the field of electrical stimulation and its significance to spinal cord injury rehab, has evolved to provide even more promising outcomes. Newer studies are looking at the outcomes of stimulating the spinal cord "directly" either through a stimulator surgically implanted inside the spine or through adhesive pads placed on the skin of a person's abdomen and lower back that directly stimulate nerves in the spinal cord from outside the body. These latter, newer studies have enabled participants to regain voluntary movement anywhere from two to even four years after the injury occurred!

Despite the exciting possibilities these more recent studies have shown, they have not yet been approved by the FDA for regular use in spinal cord rehabilitation here in the United States. Until that time, there is a strong consensus that people with a spinal cord injury should do everything in their power to keep their bodies in the best of health so they are ready for new and improved treatment options as they become available. FES bikes are currently the best way of doing just that.

Jim has had the opportunity to use an FES bike on a few occasions in the gym at Craig Hospital (see the link below for a video of Jim riding an FES bike at Craig Hospital). Once he returned home, however, the reality of being able to get to Craig's gym for regular "rides" was limited. Connie continues to work full time and provides and handles numerous aspects of Jim's care. In between working full time, caring for Jim, and getting Jim to other necessary medical appointments, there is minimal to no time left for frequent trips to the gym to access the FES bike. In addition, Colorado winters are long and often make for less than ideal travel conditions a large part of the year.

It has become apparent to us that it would be most beneficial to Jim to have access to an FES bike at home. These bikes, however, can run as much as $30,000. While some insurance plans may consider coverage for FES devices, there are many variables that can impact whether or not they will provide reimbursement. In addition, waiting for approval can take up to a year or more.

We feel it is crucial for Jim to have an FES bike for regular use. We feel that, at this time, this is the number one thing that is a sort of gateway to regaining some physical return, whether that's from direct impact of repetitive use of the bike itself as a component of treatment or more indirectly in terms of keeping his body in optimal physical shape, preparing him for newer, better treatments that seem to be more and more possible with each passing day. Jim attends monthly Zoom meetings with the research doctor at Craig, keeping on top of the latest developments in spinal cord injury research. He has learned that research trials often select a particular "site" or location from which to select participants and conduct trials. While the first and foremost goal of this campaign is to fund an FES bike for Jim, if over the weeks, months and year ahead priorities change and a potential new treatment is made available at some other location in the United States, we would also like for Jim to be able to wholeheartedly consider making that trip if medically possible, with the support of these funds.

At Christmastime this past year, our family set aside money we would have spent on each other to put towards efforts to make this happen. Around that same time, other friends and family asked if Jim and Connie needed anything or if there was anything else they could do in addition to the constant prayers they were already sending their way. We decided that we would like to share with others, who know and love Jim and Connie, our hope and vision.

We love Jim and Connie with all our hearts. Jim is a wonderful husband to Connie, and a very much loved son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, coworker, and friend to so many. It has been hard being states away not being able to lend our hands to physically help the two of them. Through this effort, though, our hearts are warmed by the fact that if we could provide this for Jim, every time he sets up at his bike, he will be reminded of the HUGE village of support he has behind him lifting him up on this journey. If you are able, we would love for you to join with us and be a part of this effort for Jim. If offering financial support is not possible at this time, please continue praying for Jim, and let him know that you are praying, by clicking on the "pray" tab at the bottom of this campaign.

On behalf of Jim, Connie, and all our family, we thank you from the very bottom of our hearts.









https://vimeo.com/804569580