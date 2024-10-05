Campaign Image

Stand with Megan: Rising Above the flood

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,230

Campaign created by Brittany MacDonald & Christa Green

Campaign funds will be received by Megan McGinty

Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina hard. Our friend Megan's town, Waynesville, is in ruins. Even though Megan's house is okay and she did not experience direct loss, she's facing tough times. But guess what? She's still out there helping others! To those of us who are blessed to know Megan this is no shock, as we know she’s always been the first to give up everything she has, to help anyone in need. She’s always been On Mission to serve others!

Megan's Challenge

Megan is a single mom with two kids. One of her children has special needs. Right now, she's dealing with:

  • No work: Her job focuses on personal wellness, which isn't a priority during this crisis.
  • Long recovery: It might be months before people can afford her services again.
  • No financial aid: Because her house and car weren't damaged, she doesn't qualify for most disaster relief.
  • Bills keep coming: There's no pause on rent, car payments, insurance, or other bills.
  • Daily needs: Food, gas, and medicine still cost money.
  • Surprise expenses: The flood makes everything harder and pricier.
  • Taking care of her kids: They need her now more than ever.


Even with all these problems, Megan continues to be an amazing beacon of light and love! She:

  • Volunteers at help centers
  • Hikes to give aid to cut-off communities
  • Brings hope to her neighbors

You Can Be a Hero Too!

While Megan focuses on rebuilding her community, we have the power to lift the weight of financial worry from her shoulders. Your donation can:

1. Help cover her ongoing bills and unexpected expenses

2. Provide a financial cushion during her job uncertainty

3. Allow her to continue her vital community work

4. Offer peace of mind as she navigates these turbulent times

Every dollar you give multiplies in impact. It's not just about helping Megan—it's about empowering a community hero to keep making a difference without the crushing anxiety of mounting debt.

Act Now, Make a Difference

The road to recovery is long, but together, we can make it shorter. Your generosity today will ripple through Waynesville, and Western North Carolina touching countless lives through Megan's selfless work.


Donate now. Share widely. Be part of the solution.

** Follow Megan's Facebook page to witness the ongoing impact of your support and the community's inspiring journey to recovery. https://www.facebook.com/meganmcmginty

Remember: In times of crisis, the helpers emerge. Today, you have the chance to help the helper. Let's show Megan that her community of support continues to extend far beyond Waynesville's borders, and that we understand the complex financial challenges she faces even as she puts others first.  

Let’s be ON MISSION to show Megan the selfless giving that she has and continues to give without question to others.  




Recent Donations
Show:
The Aytons
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are college of your parents Meghan - praying for you.

Courtney Enterline
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love from Texas- please continue to keep us posted

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

From CBC church family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Megan, your journaling makes your readers feel close to your experiences and helps us understand the emotions yall are feeling. Thank you , Texas still looks forward to seeing yall again! 0

Louis Creek BC
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You are not alone in your prayers. 🙏🏻

Wendy Gamble
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Laura Young
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you, Megan!!

Christina Epley Moreau
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you, old friend!

Abby Kunnecke
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you friend!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Larry Gaiser
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Bless you all

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you, Megan! May God bless you with his peace and strength!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Y'all just get better!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you 3 so much!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

stay strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

