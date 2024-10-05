Stand with Megan: Rising Above the flood

Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina hard. Our friend Megan's town, Waynesville, is in ruins. Even though Megan's house is okay and she did not experience direct loss, she's facing tough times. But guess what? She's still out there helping others! To those of us who are blessed to know Megan this is no shock, as we know she’s always been the first to give up everything she has, to help anyone in need. She’s always been On Mission to serve others!

Megan's Challenge

Megan is a single mom with two kids. One of her children has special needs. Right now, she's dealing with:

No work : Her job focuses on personal wellness, which isn't a priority during this crisis.

: Her job focuses on personal wellness, which isn't a priority during this crisis. Long recovery : It might be months before people can afford her services again.

: It might be months before people can afford her services again. No financial aid : Because her house and car weren't damaged, she doesn't qualify for most disaster relief.

: Because her house and car weren't damaged, she doesn't qualify for most disaster relief. Bills keep coming : There's no pause on rent, car payments, insurance, or other bills.

: There's no pause on rent, car payments, insurance, or other bills. Daily needs : Food, gas, and medicine still cost money.

: Food, gas, and medicine still cost money. Surprise expenses : The flood makes everything harder and pricier.

: The flood makes everything harder and pricier. Taking care of her kids: They need her now more than ever.





Even with all these problems, Megan continues to be an amazing beacon of light and love! She:

Volunteers at help centers

Hikes to give aid to cut-off communities

Brings hope to her neighbors

You Can Be a Hero Too!

While Megan focuses on rebuilding her community, we have the power to lift the weight of financial worry from her shoulders. Your donation can:

1. Help cover her ongoing bills and unexpected expenses

2. Provide a financial cushion during her job uncertainty

3. Allow her to continue her vital community work

4. Offer peace of mind as she navigates these turbulent times

Every dollar you give multiplies in impact. It's not just about helping Megan—it's about empowering a community hero to keep making a difference without the crushing anxiety of mounting debt.

Act Now, Make a Difference

The road to recovery is long, but together, we can make it shorter. Your generosity today will ripple through Waynesville, and Western North Carolina touching countless lives through Megan's selfless work.





Donate now. Share widely. Be part of the solution.

** Follow Megan's Facebook page to witness the ongoing impact of your support and the community's inspiring journey to recovery. https://www.facebook.com/meganmcmginty

Remember: In times of crisis, the helpers emerge. Today, you have the chance to help the helper. Let's show Megan that her community of support continues to extend far beyond Waynesville's borders, and that we understand the complex financial challenges she faces even as she puts others first.

Let’s be ON MISSION to show Megan the selfless giving that she has and continues to give without question to others.











