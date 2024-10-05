Stand with Megan: Rising Above the flood

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,230
Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina hard. Our friend Megan's town, Waynesville, is in ruins. Even though Megan's house is okay and she did not experience direct loss, she's facing tough times. But guess what? She's still out there helping others! To those of us who are blessed to know Megan this is no shock, as we know she’s always been the first to give up everything she has, to help anyone in need. She’s always been On Mission to serve others!
Megan's Challenge
Megan is a single mom with two kids. One of her children has special needs. Right now, she's dealing with:
Even with all these problems, Megan continues to be an amazing beacon of light and love! She:
You Can Be a Hero Too!
While Megan focuses on rebuilding her community, we have the power to lift the weight of financial worry from her shoulders. Your donation can:
1. Help cover her ongoing bills and unexpected expenses
2. Provide a financial cushion during her job uncertainty
3. Allow her to continue her vital community work
4. Offer peace of mind as she navigates these turbulent times
Every dollar you give multiplies in impact. It's not just about helping Megan—it's about empowering a community hero to keep making a difference without the crushing anxiety of mounting debt.
Act Now, Make a Difference
The road to recovery is long, but together, we can make it shorter. Your generosity today will ripple through Waynesville, and Western North Carolina touching countless lives through Megan's selfless work.
Donate now. Share widely. Be part of the solution.
** Follow Megan's Facebook page to witness the ongoing impact of your support and the community's inspiring journey to recovery. https://www.facebook.com/meganmcmginty
Remember: In times of crisis, the helpers emerge. Today, you have the chance to help the helper. Let's show Megan that her community of support continues to extend far beyond Waynesville's borders, and that we understand the complex financial challenges she faces even as she puts others first.
Let’s be ON MISSION to show Megan the selfless giving that she has and continues to give without question to others.
Merry Christmas!
We are college of your parents Meghan - praying for you.
Love from Texas- please continue to keep us posted
From CBC church family
Megan, your journaling makes your readers feel close to your experiences and helps us understand the emotions yall are feeling. Thank you , Texas still looks forward to seeing yall again! 0
You are not alone in your prayers. 🙏🏻
Praying for you, Megan!!
Love you, old friend!
Love you friend!
Bless you all
Love you, Megan! May God bless you with his peace and strength!
Y'all just get better!
Love you 3 so much!
stay strong
