Lets Us Celebrate Joy Not Sadness in Nashville

Ten years ago, I lost my daughter Caitlyn, and not a day goes by that I don't think about her. This June would have been her 33rd birthday, and to honor her memory, myself, her sister, and some of her closest friends are planning a trip to Nashville. We want to celebrate Caitlyn's life together, share stories, and keep her spirit alive in a place she loved.





The photo I’ve attached is especially meaningful—it was taken the last time I saw Caitlyn alive. She’s at the gravesite of her grandfather, whom she never met. Just five months later, Caitlyn was buried next to him. This trip is a way for us to honor both Caitlyn and her grandfather, and to find comfort in their memory.





Unfortunately, after recently paying to get my car back from repossession, I don't have the extra funds needed for gas and food for the trip. The hotel is already paid for, but covering the travel expenses has become a challenge. This trip means so much to all of us, and being able to gather in Nashville would help us find comfort and connection as we remember Caitlyn.





Any support you can offer would mean the world to me and our family. Your generosity will help us make this special journey possible and honor Caitlyn's memory in a way that brings us all together. Thank you for considering a donation.