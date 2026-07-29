Let's Surprise the Person Who Always Puts Us First

Hi friends and family,

I am starting a secret fundraiser for someone who spends every single day putting everyone else's needs before his own: Ronald Duncan

If you know Ronald, you know he is the kind of person who will give you the shirt off his back, stay late to help a stranger, and constantly make sure the people around him are happy and taken care of. Because he is always giving his time and money away to help others, he never saves anything for himself. He goes without so that others don't have to.

For a long time, Ronald has dreamed of getting a scooter to make his daily life and commute a little easier and more fun. But because he is so focused on everyone else, he's never been able to save up for it.

I want to give him the exact same feeling of happiness and relief that he brings to all of us every day. I want him to know that his kindness hasn't gone unnoticed.

This is a total surprise! Please do not mention this to him. Our goal is to raise 3,500 to buy the scooter and present it to him all at once. Any amount you can chip in— whether it's $5 or $50-will help us pull off this unforgettable surprise for a truly deserving guy.

Thank you so much helping me.