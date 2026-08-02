Let’s Save Man’s Best Friend!

All over the world. Dogs are regarded as the domestic animals closest to man. But in West Africa. Dogs are being EATEN. Probably due to culture or Poverty. But as a lover of everything Canine. I have taken it upon myself to campaign AGAINST this horrible practice. Am starting this fund to build an animal shelter in Nigeria and Cameroon and organize campaigns to speak for dogs to not be killed for food. I encourage you to support me as I embark on this difficult journey