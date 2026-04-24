LETS SAVE GRAYSON BEATS CANCER

Meet Grayson – Our Brave Fighter





At just 7, Grayson should be focused on school, sports, and making silly jokes with his friends. Instead, he’s waging the toughest fight of his life , our son has already endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries, and hospital stays that have stolen his energy but never his spirit.





Grayson still finds reasons to smile. He still asks for bedtime stories and dreams of returning to the baseball field. But the road ahead is steep. Insurance covers only a portion of his treatment. Critical therapies, travel to a specialized cancer center, medications, and daily living expenses are piling up faster than we can manage.





That’s why we’re reaching out. Every dollar raised goes directly to Grayson’s medical care—life-saving treatments not fully covered, clinical trial options, and the support he needs to keep fighting. Your generosity means more time for him to be a kid, more chances to laugh, and a real shot at a future we refuse to give up on.





Please donate, share his story, and keep Grayson in your prayers. Together, we can help our boy cross the finish line.





#GraysonStrong