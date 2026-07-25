Let's represent Maine at the State Fair 250!

A group of Mainers, connected through community spirit and a shared love for our state, are coming together to represent Maine at the State Fair 250. With the State of Maine choosing not to participate this year, we believe it’s important that our state still has a presence at this historic event. That’s why we’re organizing a delegation to step up and show the world what Maine stands for.





The funds raised will help cover travel, lodging, and any registration fees required for our group to attend. Your support will ensure that Maine is represented with pride and enthusiasm, even when official channels have stepped back. Every dollar will go directly toward making this trip possible for our delegation, allowing us to carry the spirit of Maine to the State Fair 250.





We invite you to join us in this effort. Let’s show the powers that be in Maine that we are patriots and want our state represented at the State Fair 250! Your generosity will help us make history and keep Maine’s voice strong. Thank you for believing in us and supporting our mission.