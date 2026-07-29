Funds to help Bertha Schwartz with medical costs

Bertha has experienced a lot of health issues over many years. She has bravely faced and battled MS for quite a few years and now just recently spent over 2 weeks in the ICU at Parkview Regional Medical Center where it was discovered that she has very significant blockage in her major arteries and will need to have surgeries to correct this. She has been transferred to the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH which I roughly a 4 1/2 hr drive for the family and as far as I know there’s no projected date as to how long she may need to be there. Let’s dig deep and give to help off set the costs of travel/lodging costs for the family, the medical bills that have and will continue to occur