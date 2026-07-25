At Let's Kill Cancer, our mission is to stand shoulder to shoulder with individuals and families facing the devastating financial burden of a cancer diagnosis. We provide direct, compassionate support to ease the crushing weight of medical and living expenses so families can focus on healing — and getting their lives back.

Through targeted assistance with rent and essential bills, reliable transportation to treatment appointments, wheelchair-accessible ramps, and critical home renovations, we remove barriers and help people enjoy life again with dignity, independence, and renewed hope.

Tell us what you need — we're here for you.

Driven by the belief that no one should face cancer alone, we are building a movement of hope and action. Our goal is to raise $1,000,000 to help as many families as possible reclaim stability, strength, and the joy of living once more.

Together, we're not just surviving cancer — we're determined to kill it.



