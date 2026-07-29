Lets help this little soul get the help needed

I didn’t expect to find him like this.





He was lying there, quiet and helpless, with a massive growth on his leg that no dog should ever have to live with. Up close, it’s even getting worse has taken over his paw, swollen, raw, and clearly causing him constant pain.





The vet told us it’s a severe skin tumor, something that started from canine papilloma, but because of how large and aggressive it has become, this is no longer something that can wait. Without immediate treatment, it can worsen, spread, and take his chance at life away completely.





And yet… he is still so gentle.





He doesn’t resist. He doesn’t show aggression. He just looks at you with calm, trusting eyes, like he’s silently asking for help. Like he knows this might be his only chance.





I couldn’t walk away from him.





He is now under veterinary care, but the reality is heartbreaking the treatment, tests, and possible surgery will cost more than I can handle on my own. This isn’t a small procedure, and time is critical.





That’s why I’m asking for help.





If you’re reading this, please don’t scroll past him. Even the smallest donation can bring him one step closer to relief, to healing, to a life without pain. And if you can’t donate, sharing his story could reach someone who can.





Right now, he is fighting quietly, without a voice.

But we can be that voice for him.

We can be the reason he gets a second chance.





Please help us save him.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart.





With hope.