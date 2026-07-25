Lets help the pet owners that need it!!

My wife and I recently made the hardest decision of our lives. Our doggie ended up with kidney issues that costed her life, which likely could have been prevented had we been able to afford proper medical care. We took jer to a vet a few times that wasn't willing to help us because we couldn't pay in full. Didn't even offer payment plans or local resources. I would love to, and im sure you can agree, start a funding for those in need. I will document these life changing events on YouTube @DanielHufford-j4x. Let's make a difference in this world!! Thank you all for your generosity!❤️❤️