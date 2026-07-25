Let’s Help Save Piper

Our names are Chuck and Shelly Hoffman. We rescue dogs from all over the country. We do not do this as a business or for profit. As animals lovers we do it for those who can’t do it for themselves. We love animals so much that ten years ago we decided to completely stop eating meat.

Well this request is not all about us. This about a 4 month old French Bulldog named Piper. Piper has a Stage 2 heart murmur and we rescued her from a facility in Indiana. Piper found her forever home on July 6, 2026. Her new parents were aware of her heart condition but chose her just the same. Days after bringing her home, Piper began to have diarrhea. Her new parents rushed to the vet and she was diagnosed with Giardia. She was immediately put on medication and was feeling better the next day. Piper had her follow up visit on Friday and was on the mend. The Vet felt she was a little underweight but they would reassess her at a later visit. She received her first vaccines and was sent home with a clean bill of health.

Fast forward to today when Piper began vomiting and showed signs of a bloated belly. Her parents rushed her to the Capital Emergency Vet in Latham. Of course all of our fur babies get sick on a Sunday. It’s a several hour wait but they got a Dr ASAP because she is a small frenchie. They said she’s at high risk of aspiration pneumonia and going into respiratory distress.

Currently Baby Piper has a catheter and is receiving the best care. This visit alone is over $2,000. She has not received a diagnosis as of yet. She is still in the Vets care.

Baby Pipers parents are unaware of our request to help pay for her care. This small angel has only been with them a short time but is biggest member of their small family. We are asking for the community’s support to help save Piper’s life. We have set the request amount low to help the family with the unexpected fees.

Piper is not out of the woods yet but let’s do what’s in our hearts to save her. Any amount will help.



