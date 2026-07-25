Let's help Rob and his mama

ROB'S STORY:

I am reaching out because I desperately need help for my Mom.





My Mom is battling lung cancer that has spread to her brain. Her condition has recently gotten worse. The tumor in her brain has grown from approximately 2.0 cm to 2.2 cm, and we are terrified of what that means for her future.





I am doing everything I can to find my Mom the best possible medical care, but my family is facing financial barriers that we simply cannot overcome alone.





My Mom has spent her life as a housewife and has never worked outside the home. My Dad is disabled. Our family does not have the financial resources to easily afford the travel, lodging, transportation, and other expenses that come with seeking specialized cancer care and potentially traveling to a hospital that may be better equipped to treat her condition.

I don’t want to lose my Mom because we couldn’t afford to get her to the right place.

She is my Mom. She is loved. And I am not ready to say goodbye to her.

Please help me bring my Mom to the care she deserves.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.





Please consider helping Rob who lives and works in Buffalo NY help his mom right here is Delaware.