Let's Help Quincy Get a Car!

Quincy shines a bright light in this world! He is a very special person who gives his last dollar to anyone who asks, and will help out in any situation if he is able to! He is dedicated to God, his friends, and family, but had put himself in the background for many years. In 2021, Quincy pulled himself out of the darkness of addiction all on his own! He had had enough of the devil taking over his life, and he fought back! He has kept this promise to himself for five years now, and has progressively grown into the man who he wants to be. Something that has been a hindrance for him in his new life is the fact that in his 48 years, he has never been able to obtain a driver's license, or a car. He has been hired on at a great company, and has moved into an apartment, and this would be the cherry on top, and would give him so much confidence in his journey! I would love to be able to present him with a car and the ability to obtain his license! Anything would help! Thank you so much for taking the time to reason this! God Bless!