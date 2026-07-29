Let’s help out the Sparks family

Life can change in an instant, and right now some of the kindest people I know are facing a challenge no family should have to endure.





My dear friend Patty Sue and her husband Jonathan have recently received devastating news: he has been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, an incurable cancer. Their world has been turned upside down as they begin navigating treatments, medical appointments, and the uncertainty that comes with such a diagnosis.





If you’ve ever met them, you know they are the type of people who would give the shirt off their backs to help someone in need. They are always the first to lend a hand, offer support, or show up when others need them most. They have spent their lives caring for others, and now they need our help.





As they focus on spending precious time together and fighting this battle, the financial burden of medical expenses, travel, lost income, and everyday bills continues to grow. No donation is too small, and every contribution will help ease some of the stress they are carrying during this incredibly difficult time.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for helping us surround this wonderful family with the love, support, and compassion they have shown so many others. Together, we can remind them that they do not have to face this journey alone.



