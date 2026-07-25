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Let's help our friend Edna get an air conditioner!

Goal$225 USD
Raised$225 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Coleman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Coleman

Let's help our friend Edna get an air conditioner!

Breathing Comfort Into Her Golden Years

My sponsor and mentor, and our dear friend, Edna S. has spent her whole life caring for others — raising children, supporting neighbors, sponsoring and mentoring women in 12 step programs and offering kindness wherever she goes. Now in her late seventies, she faces a challenge she never expected: the rising summer heat has become dangerous for her.

Edna has asthma, and each year the temperatures climb higher. What used to be a warm summer day now feels like a wall of heat pressing against her chest. Even simple tasks — folding laundry, making tea, sitting in her favorite chair — become difficult when the air is thick and hot. She tries to stay positive, but the truth is that global warming has made her home feel less like a refuge and more like a struggle.

Her doctor has warned her that extreme heat can trigger severe asthma attacks. Without proper cooling, her breathing becomes tight and shallow. She’s had moments where she had to sit perfectly still, praying for her lungs to open. An air conditioner isn’t just a comfort for Edna — it’s a lifeline.

But on a fixed income, she simply can’t afford the kind of reliable, energy‑efficient air conditioner she needs to stay safe. She’s never been one to ask for help, yet this is one of those times when community can make all the difference.

By helping our friend, Edna get a dependable air conditioner, you’re giving her more than cool air. You’re giving her peace of mind. You’re giving her the ability to breathe freely in her own home. You’re giving her safety during the increasingly intense summer months.

Most of all, you’re giving her hope — the kind she has spent her whole life giving to others.

If you feel moved to support Edna, your generosity will directly protect her health and comfort. Every contribution brings her one step closer to a home where she can breathe easy again.

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