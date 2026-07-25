Let’s help one of our favorite spiritualist

A devastating house fire this weekend has left someone very dear to so many of us with the unimaginable task of starting over from nothing.

If you’ve ever had the privilege of knowing Cameo you know she’s the kind of person who pours into others without hesitation. She has spent years offering love, guidance, encouragement, and spiritual support to countless people, often putting the needs of others before her own. Now, she is the one in need.

Knowing her heart, she would never be the one to ask for help. In fact, she’d probably be uncomfortable with me even writing this. So I’m asking on her behalf.

She lost virtually everything in the fire, her home, her belongings, and the everyday necessities most of us take for granted. While material things can eventually be replaced, the journey of rebuilding after such a devastating loss is overwhelming.

If she has ever touched your life, inspired you, prayed for you, encouraged you, or simply been a light during a dark time, I ask that you consider giving whatever you can. No amount is too small. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as meaningful and appreciated.

Let’s come together as a community to surround her with the same love, generosity, and compassion she has so freely given to others.

Thank you for helping remind her that even in the midst of tragedy, she is not alone. Every donation, every share, and every prayer makes a difference.

With gratitude,

Thanks!



