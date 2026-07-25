Let’s help Mohamed out

this is zena I am creating this fundraiser on behalf of my cousin Mohamed, he has been taken to prison in Palestine by the Israeli idf . Since then we don’t know anything about him , no family visits or news. All we know is he is being tortured and starved ( a guy who is in same room told his lawyer to get to Mohamed’s parents so they can know what’s going on .

if we hire an attorney he can help us know more about Mohamed and to get him out of prison . Mohamed graduated high school and was about to get in college and he has been gone since then . He had a dream to be a lawyer but he got 0 chance . If we raise the attorney fees there is a big chance he gets out . He didn’t do anything , in Palestine even a seven year old child is taken to prison in.





thank you for who ever is willing to help us .









thank you



