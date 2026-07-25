Let’s Help Dawn‼️

Help Support Dawn During a Medical Challenge

I am starting this fundraiser on behalf of Dawn as she faces a difficult medical situation and unexpected expenses. During this challenging time, we want to make sure she has the support she needs to focus on her health and recovery without the added stress of financial burdens.

Donations will help with essential medical-related expenses, including doctor visits, treatments, medications, transportation to appointments, medical bills, and other necessary costs that come with this journey.

Any amount of support, no matter how big or small, will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support during this difficult time.



