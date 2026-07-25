💙🩷Let’s Help Dave & Mart Bring Home a Child 🩷💙

Dave and Mart have dreamed of becoming parents for a long time, and now they're taking the exciting step of adopting their first child!





As many of you know, adoption is an amazing journey, but it also comes with a lot of expenses. If you'd like to help, any amount makes a difference and gets them one step closer to bringing their baby home.





In addition to Give Send Go we have a Bonfire store "Peight Adoption 2026" or you can copy and past the link below.

https://www.bonfire.com/store/peight-adoption-2026/?utm_source=copy_link&utm_medium=store_page_share&utm_campaign=peight-adoption-2026&utm_content=default





More than anything, we're asking for your prayers as they walk through this process. If you're not able to give, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world.





Thanks so much for supporting Dave and Mart as they grow their family. We can't wait to see what God has in store!