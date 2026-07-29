Lets have a pizza party and youre invited

Im throwing a pizza party for the whole world. Everyone is invited. The more donations, the more pizza; and the more pizza, the bigger the party.





Realistic Goals:

Buy a pizza or 2 plus tip

Unrealistic Goals:

Gluten Free options





Everyone that donates at least $5, receives a free handshake from me at the party. I expect to see you there!





Date: November 7th, 2026





Location: Sanibel Causeway, Florida











