Lets get some invasives outta there!

Long story short, and a tough pill to swallow, I helped start a new division at the company I'm with. Unfortunately, it hasn't paid what I was originally told it would, and right now there just isn't enough depth in my pockets to make a trip down to Florida to help with the invasive species issues affecting their ecosystem.





This is something I'm genuinely passionate about, and my daughter would absolutely love the opportunity to tag along, learn, and be a part of it as well. We've got some of the best teachers down there.





So, I'm putting this out there to see if there are any individuals or companies that might be interested in sponsoring us or helping financially with the trip.





We keep things pretty primitive and as conservative as possible when it comes to expenses, but flights, a Turo, fuel, and food can still add up quickly. Southwest and American offer the best flights, but no more Spirit, so no cheap flights available. MIA or FLL are the 2 best to fly into I believe.





I also want to be completely transparent about what I can offer in return. There will be exposure, but I can't promise exactly how much. Social media tags, shoutouts, and recognition for your support are the guarantees I can make. More importantly, you'd be directly helping me get boots on the ground and do my part to help protect Florida's beautiful ecosystem, something I simply can't afford to do right now without some help.





There is a very small chance of locating a nest or a massive female coming off a nest that could result in some compensation from the state, but the odds aren't great and the payout isn't much. I'm not heading down there expecting to make money, there isn't really any to be made, unless you've got tens of thousands of followers, or other revenue generation from other avenues. I'm going because we genuinely want to help.





If you, your company, or someone you know might be interested in sponsoring or helping make this trip possible, please reach out. Any amount of support would go directly toward travel, transportation, fuel, and food.





I truly appreciate anyone willing to share this, tag a company that may be interested, or help us get down there to help try and make a difference. Invasive removal is year round, but the actual python challenge itself ends at 5pm on the 19th.