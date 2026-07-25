GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Lets get some invasives outta there!

Goal$2,200 USD
Raised$150 USD

Fundraiser created byDaniel Gallemore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Daniel Gallemore

Lets get some invasives outta there!

Long story short, and a tough pill to swallow, I helped start a new division at the company I'm with. Unfortunately, it hasn't paid what I was originally told it would, and right now there just isn't enough depth in my pockets to make a trip down to Florida to help with the invasive species issues affecting their ecosystem.


This is something I'm genuinely passionate about, and my daughter would absolutely love the opportunity to tag along, learn, and be a part of it as well. We've got some of the best teachers down there.


So, I'm putting this out there to see if there are any individuals or companies that might be interested in sponsoring us or helping financially with the trip.


We keep things pretty primitive and as conservative as possible when it comes to expenses, but flights, a Turo, fuel, and food can still add up quickly. Southwest and American offer the best flights, but no more Spirit, so no cheap flights available. MIA or FLL are the 2 best to fly into I believe.


I also want to be completely transparent about what I can offer in return. There will be exposure, but I can't promise exactly how much. Social media tags, shoutouts, and recognition for your support are the guarantees I can make. More importantly, you'd be directly helping me get boots on the ground and do my part to help protect Florida's beautiful ecosystem, something I simply can't afford to do right now without some help.


There is a very small chance of locating a nest or a massive female coming off a nest that could result in some compensation from the state, but the odds aren't great and the payout isn't much. I'm not heading down there expecting to make money, there isn't really any to be made, unless you've got tens of thousands of followers, or other revenue generation from other avenues. I'm going because we genuinely want to help.


If you, your company, or someone you know might be interested in sponsoring or helping make this trip possible, please reach out. Any amount of support would go directly toward travel, transportation, fuel, and food.


I truly appreciate anyone willing to share this, tag a company that may be interested, or help us get down there to help try and make a difference. Invasive removal is year round, but the actual python challenge itself ends at 5pm on the 19th.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve