Let’s Get Grandpa Home!!

I want to start out by introducing myself…hi I’m Rae😊. My Grandfather’s name is Myron., he is 89 years old, a retired United Airforce Veteran, and just an amazing person. 2 years ago, my grandmother Dorla, passed away. They were together for 60 years and together for 65. When she passed, our family as a whole, decided to take him to Mississippi to live with family. His home, is in Denver. The house is in disarray and is needing of major repairs before we can take him back one last time. Things would have moved differently, but the house was still tied up legally. We now have the keys and all rights to the property. I’m planning on driving to Denver in 2 weeks from St.Louis, Missouri in 2 weeks (July 20) and staying for 2 weeks. I do have some family and a few friends who are willing to come and help with the house. I’m also planning on contacting some local contractors to try and get some supplies donated. I know $50,000 is asking for a lot, but God has put this on my heart and this IS what HE HAS PLANNED FOR THIS SEASON IN MY LIFE ❤️❤️. God bless each and every person who reads this.



