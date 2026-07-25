Let's get Dawn and Chris to Scotland!

"Pin yer lugs back" (pay attention)!

If you know Dawn and Chris, you know that, after the Lord, nothing is more important to them than family, friends, and community.

In addition to Dawn's work with Gold Star Families (she lost her son, Sgt. Michael Kirspel Jr., in Afghanistan in 2010), she serves tirelessly at her church and even served as a councilwoman in her community, establishing a center that served the needs of the residents. Chris also volunteers at church and is the guy you call when you need just about anything.

While it's always been a bucket-list-level dream of Dawn's to experience Scotland, their savings are often hijacked for medical expenses, auto repairs, and home fixes.

We can’t bring Michael back or take away this family's deep sorrow, but our hope is to come together to let them know we love them and want to bring them joy that hopefully gives them a lifetime of great memories, too.

THIS IS WHERE YOU COME IN!

"Haud yer horses" (hold up)! We want to join together to raise funds to send them on their dream Scottish getaway. Can you help? Remember, "mony a mickle maks a muckle" (small amounts add up to a large one)! Even if you can only give a few bucks, it'll help us reach the goal.

"Gaun Yersel" (you can do it)! "Gie it laldy" (give it with vigor)!

If you can't give, please pray for our efforts and share this link with anyone you think can help.

"Lang may yer lum reek" (wishing you good health)!

***Update! We're hoping to start planning the details, so if you're planning to donate, please try to do so before July 24! THANK YOU!



