Lets Free our Guy Chud the Beast

Donate to Chud's legal fund here.

Even a dollar.I've had a lot of discussions with friends this last week about why I've been doing what I can to show support and raise money for Chud. I've explained my stance on the situation, but here's why he's does what he does... in his own words.

I'm gonna be honest, I can relate. I've dealt with the kind of pressure he is describing from black people when I was trapped in the inner city, and left wing Antifa groups later in life. I've had to do some pretty ugly things to get these people to keep their distance and let me live my lite.

I regret none of it.

You can't stop and worry about civility and decorum with people who would wipe your whole family out if they got the chance. #freechuDd