Let's Change Joey's Life ❤

Internet meet Joey.





Joey is a 36 year old artist, currently battling homelessness in Los Angeles. Joey’s dream is to be an artist, have a home, and remind others that they matter and they are loved.





Although Joey doesn’t have much, he was willing to give me his artwork for free, because I told him it was for my mom and he recently lost his mom, so that meant a lot to him.





Let’s all come together and show Joey the power of the internet and bless him. 100% of the net funds raised will go to covering Joey’s living expenses and finding him a home. Be kind and love always ❤️