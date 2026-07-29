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Let's build a community for disabled people

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAssad Sherif

Fundraiser funds will be received by Assad Sherif

Let's build a community for disabled people

Rising Beyond Limits: A Community for Strength & Healing

Empowering People with Disabilities Through Connection, Therapy, and Innovation

My Story: From Pain to Purpose

I’m a 37-year-old man living with degenerative disc disease. My journey has been marked by chronic pain, mobility loss, and the emotional isolation that often accompanies disability. For a long time, I felt ashamed and withdrawn, but through my suffering, I found new faith and strength. I realized my physical challenges are not the end—they’re a new beginning. This is why I’m building an NGO for people with disabilities.

The Problem: Isolation & Lack of Support

  1. Loneliness: Disability can be incredibly isolating. Many feel unseen, disconnected, or ashamed.
  2. Access to Therapy: Free or affordable therapy is rare, leaving many without critical mental and physical support.
  3. Rehabilitation Gaps: Innovative therapies like meditation rooms, sensory deprivation chambers, cold therapy, and hyperbaric chambers are often out of reach for those who need them most.

Our Solution: A Holistic NGO for People with Disabilities

  1. Community Building
  2. Safe spaces for connection, sharing, and mutual support.
  3. Workshops, peer mentoring, and social events to foster belonging.
  4. Free Therapy Programs
  5. Mental health counseling and physical therapy tailored to individual needs.
  6. Innovative Rehabilitation
  7. Meditation Rooms: For mental clarity and stress relief.
  8. Sensory Deprivation Chambers: To reduce pain and anxiety.
  9. Cold Therapy & Hyperbaric Chambers: For physical recovery and rehabilitation.

Sustainability: A Dual Model

  1. Charity Arm: Free services for those in need, funded by donations and grants.
  2. Business Arm: Paid sessions for rehabilitation services (open to the public) to generate revenue.
  3. Goal: Self-sufficiency—using profits from the business to fund the charity.

Why Support Us?

  1. Impact: Every donation helps build a community where no one feels alone in their disability.
  2. Innovation: We’re not just offering support—we’re pioneering new ways to heal and thrive.
  3. Legacy: Your contribution creates a lasting model for disability empowerment worldwide.
"Together, we can turn suffering into strength and isolation into connection."


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