Let's bring Bible Training to Papua New Guinea!

I firmly believe that everyone deserves to hear the Good News. The wonder and the transformative truth from the Bible should not only be accessible to seminary students, or to church organizations that can afford proper Bible Training and Education. It should be available even to those with limited resources and minimal Bible access. That's why I signed up to be one of those who have answered the call. I have led various Biblical Education and Leadership Training to various Pacific countries. This has been my mission focus for the last 4 years. This year, we are going to the remote areas of Papua New Guinea to bring the same training. In order for me to do this, I would need a team of people who would love to partner with me in what Jesus is doing in the islands. I have seen the transforming impact not only to individuals but to families, and communities. Partner with me through giving and together, we bring Jesus' love one village at a time.