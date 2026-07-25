Let's Bless Liz! - Monthly Expenses Fund

Hello everyone! If you love Liz Hoffman while she's studying, training, and serving with Ballet Magnificat! and would like to support her financially, you're in the right place! She has an incredible opportunity in front of her, and every dollar given will help free her up to focus in on what God's doing in this season. Many trainees get part time jobs to help cover tuition and living expenses, and we all know Liz is a very hard worker. But speaking from experience, the financial support I received during my time as a trainee with Ballet Magnificat! Brazil was truly a game changer. It was such a practical encouragement, and helped me save time to focus on my training and recovery, on my time with the Lord, getting involved at church, and cultivating new friendships! And I know it will bless our Lizzie as well, just as will all your cards, letters, notes and prayers. Thank you all for your generosity and care!