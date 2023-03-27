Let's Bless Kristin Through Her Healing Journey

If you've ever had the privilege of knowing Kristin, you know what a gift she is. She is the kind of person who quietly shows up for others, offers encouragement when it's needed most, and lives with a heart full of kindness and generosity. Today, she is the one who needs our support.





Kristin was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. Her medical team has recommended that she undergo Mohs surgery to completely remove the cancer.





Because of the location of the cancer, she will then need facial reconstruction surgery with a plastic surgeon within 24 hours of the Mohs procedure to achieve the best possible outcome.





Insurance will provide only $200 toward the Mohs surgery and will NOT cover the reconstructive procedure, leaving Kristin with a significant financial burden during an already stressful time.





We would love to come alongside her in two ways:

First, through prayer.

Please pray for complete healing, skilled and steady hands for both surgeons, wisdom throughout every decision, peace that surpasses understanding, and a smooth recovery. Pray that God would surround Kristin with His comfort and remind her that she is deeply loved.

Second, through giving.

Every gift—whether large or small—will go directly toward helping cover the out-of-pocket costs of these medically necessary procedures. Even if you're unable to give financially, sharing this campaign with others would be an incredible blessing.





One of the beautiful things about community is that no one has to carry difficult seasons alone. Together, we can help lighten Kristin's burden and remind her that she is surrounded by people who care deeply for her.





Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your love for Kristin. Your kindness means more than words can express.