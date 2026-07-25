Let's be the Hands and Feet of Jesus

Yesterday, June 13, 2026, our community experienced an unimaginable tragedy. Sweet Tymber Woodman tragically lost her life, and today her family is facing a grief that no parent or loved one should ever have to endure.





In moments like these, our words matter.





Sadly, I have seen hurtful comments and accusations circulating on social media. This is not the time for judgment. This is the time for compassion. This is the time for the Body of Christ to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

I have personally watched this family love Tymber with incredible devotion. I have seen them faithfully care for her, change feeding tubes, fight for her health, and pour out endless love day after day. Their journey has been one of sacrifice, perseverance, and unwavering commitment.





Now they need us.





As they walk through the darkest days of their lives, let's surround them with love instead of opinions, grace instead of criticism, and support instead of speculation.





Please consider making a financial gift to help provide for immediate needs, including:





• Burial and funeral expenses

• Meals for the family

• Gas and travel expenses

• Household needs during this difficult season

• Any unexpected expenses that come with such a heartbreaking loss

No gift is too small. Every dollar, every meal, every prayer, and every act of kindness reminds this family that they are not walking this road alone.

If you are unable to give financially, please pray for them, encourage them, and help us spread this message of hope and support.





Let's be known not for our opinions, but for our love.





"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2





Thank you for helping us love this family well.



