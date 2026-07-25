Let Your Light Shine: Help Me Bring Healing to TX

Hello!

I've spent 30 years building relationships and taking care of people. Helping people feel better has always been the part of the job I care about most.

Now I'm ready to build something new that will also help people. I want to open a med spa in the Alliance area, offering LED light therapy, body sculpting, and much more.

This started personal for me. I deal with severe arthritis in my back, knees, and right shoulder, and I was miserable until I found LED light therapy. A small handheld unit made a real difference, pain relief, better recovery, better skin, better sleep. That experience is what pushed me to want to bring this kind of healing to other people too.

The one thing standing between me and opening my doors is the equipment. Every dollar from this campaign goes straight toward the machines, the space, and getting this spa open to start serving people.





I'm not afraid of the work. I'll run days, nights, and weekends to make this go, and I'll pour every bit of grit I have into it. If you can chip in, thank you. If you can't, a share still helps more than you know.





Let's get this thing open.





~Ron