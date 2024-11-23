Let Women Speak Brazil

Goal:
GBP £5,000
Raised:
GBP £255
A group of concerned women from Brazil want to bring Let Women Speak to Brazil to highlight the assault on women's rights. One of their friends is threatened with 8 years in prison for calling A MAN A MAN.
They believe that Let Women Speak can generate the sort of light that needs to be shone on their plight.
Please help fund this event.
Proud to support KJK and women in Brazil
Keep up the good work Kellie Jay, we appreciate all you do x
Good luck KJK and the women of Brazil x
I am a Brazilian woman living in the US and deeply concerned about what’s going on in my home country. We must protect women’s rights everywhere. Thank you for the work you do and good luck!
Good luck
I am proud to help send the fearless Kellie-Jay Keen to Brazil! All women and girls, everywhere, must have their sex-based rights to privacy, dignity and safety respected and enforced in law and policy.
