Campaign Image

Let Women Speak Brazil

Goal:

 GBP £5,000

Raised:

 GBP £255

Campaign created by kellie-jay keen

Let Women Speak Brazil

A group of concerned women from Brazil want to bring Let Women Speak to Brazil to highlight the assault on women's rights.  One of their friends is threatened with 8 years in prison for calling A MAN A MAN.

They believe that Let Women Speak can generate the sort of light that needs to be shone on their plight. 

Please help fund this event. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Heather Graham
£ 45.00 GBP
1 month ago

Proud to support KJK and women in Brazil

Anonymous Giver
£ 100.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Keep up the good work Kellie Jay, we appreciate all you do x

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck KJK and the women of Brazil x

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

I am a Brazilian woman living in the US and deeply concerned about what’s going on in my home country. We must protect women’s rights everywhere. Thank you for the work you do and good luck!

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck

Mary Jane Dickenson
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

I am proud to help send the fearless Kellie-Jay Keen to Brazil! All women and girls, everywhere, must have their sex-based rights to privacy, dignity and safety respected and enforced in law and policy.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo