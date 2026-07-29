Let us ride together in chirst

My mom Amber is a single mother of 5 and has been her entire parenthood of 29 years. My mom has also been disabled since birth with worsening health issues over the last few years.





She has had a very hard time keeping a vehicle due to them always completey breaking down, this is because she hasnt had the means to buy anything other than a cheap car. She choses between having rent money and groceries or saving for a car. I can tell you i have never went hungry or slept on a street bench.





My mom just needs some help, a car is needed for her many dr and therapy appointments. She is always helping someone with her vehicle when she has one, giving rides to church and dr appointments she always puts others first and i just want her to get the help and safety she deserves.



