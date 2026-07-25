Let There Be Light

For decades, I traveled the world lecturing on georngineering, wrote books on the current state of the world, and ultimately sought what I used to call the Fae but am now aware I was searching for Mary. If I ever helped you, please help me and my son now!





Hi, everyone. This has been a year like I've never had. 4 months on workman's comp from a preschool with special needs kids due to the worst fall I have ever had in my life. I was 65 then. Fractured right wrist and elbow. Back to work mid-November. A few days later, one of my sons appeared to be getting a liver diagnosis...Iron Loading. By 1 January, suddenly I could no longer see. Can't work, can't drive, etc. A few friends have helped me fight my way back. My eyes are better, but work and driving are out of the question. I am part of a state rehab for the blind, so I will be able to do data entry or something at home soon./ Meanwhile, we have been inches away from living on the streets for 7 months. A friend put together a GoFundMe. I told him people ignore that. But I did have a dear friend who used this site.

When this first happened, I would sit on my bed and realize that as active as I had been, now I was literally Nothing. I have fought my way back every day. My sons have carried me. Jesus has carried me. My children are all the family I have. I tried hard for you. Please try for me? God bless you.