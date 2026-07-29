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I praise you, he is fearfully and wonderfully made

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySidney Dowdy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sidney Dowdy

I praise you, he is fearfully and wonderfully made

My name is Sidney, and I am the proud mother of two little boys. My oldest son, Waylon, is about to celebrate his fifth birthday—a milestone that many doctors never believed he would see.


Waylon entered this world facing impossible odds. He spent the first five months of his life in the NICU. At only four months old, he underwent a craniotomy. When he was finally discharged from the hospital, he came home with a DNR and a prognosis that shattered my heart. We were told he likely wouldn’t survive more than two weeks outside the NICU.


Two weeks turned into months.

Months turned into years.

And now my favorite person in the world is about to turn five years old.


Waylon has spent every day of his life defying expectations. He has taught me more about strength, resilience, joy, and unconditional love than I could ever put into words. Being his mom is the greatest privilege of my life.


Recently, however, his health and quality of life have begun to decline. As difficult as it is to admit, I am being forced to face a reality I have spent years trying to outrun: one day, Waylon will be waiting for me at the pearly gates instead of me waiting for him to come home from another adventure we call life.


That thought changes everything.


It changes how I view work, time, money, and what truly matters.


I am creating this fundraiser because I don’t want to spend whatever time God has planned for us worrying about how I’m going to pay bills, pick up extra shifts, or survive financially. I don’t want to look back one day wishing I had called out of work, wishing I had taken one more afternoon off, wishing I had spent one more lunch break cuddling my son.


I don’t expect anyone to carry us.


I am not asking for a life of ease.


I am asking for the opportunity to create one.


My goal is to transition into a career that allows me to work from home while continuing to care for Waylon and provide for our family.


The funds raised will help bridge that gap while I learn a new trade, maintain stability for my children, and spend precious time with the little boy who has already given me more than a lifetime’s worth of love.


Waylon also has a wild, wonderful little brother who adores him. Everything I do is for both of them.


If you are able to donate, share, or simply keep our family in your prayers, I am deeply grateful.


Thank you for helping me choose time over regret.


Thank you for helping me be where I am needed most.


And thank you for believing in a little boy who has spent nearly five years proving that miracles happen every day.


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