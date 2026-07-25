Leslie Ware Memorial

Family our beloved Leslie Ware has transitioned to the after life. Her children Candis Ware and Joel (Mannum) Troutman have been by her side around the clock. Financially they are in need. As her only immediate family they are needing funds to allow them to cover expenses while they are out of work and planning their mother's after care. If you're in a place to give please donate. If you're in a place to send a prayer please do so and feel free to share. Thank you in advance.Donations will be directly to the account of Candis and joe.