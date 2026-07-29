Leslie risner

My daughter frist get sick back in 2022 needing 3 bag of blood and a bag of iron in the hospital. After that the doctors found a lump in her breast the did a biopsy it came back good. She was still needing iron infusion every 6 weeks for the last year and a half. She a want back to the doctor yesterday and the found a new lump . She will be needing a mammogram and ultrasound on Tuesday. The coat is 580 dollars and she haves 200 of it. The test will be in Galveston