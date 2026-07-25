Seeking Safety and Healing

Hello, I’m raising funds to help me relocate urgently so I can rebuild my life in a safer, more stable environment.

For an extended period of time, I’ve been living in circumstances that have caused ongoing harm, instability, and isolation. The situation I’m trying to leave involves harmful and controlling dynamics within a household setting, which is why privacy and relocation are critical. Despite repeated efforts to move forward through education, work, and personal growth, I’ve faced persistent barriers outside of my control that have prevented me from establishing safety or long-term stability. Over time, this has taken a serious toll on my mental and emotional health.

At this point, relocating is urgently necessary — not optional. Moving to a different state would allow me to put distance between myself and an environment that has kept me stuck, and begin rebuilding in a place where I can work, live, and heal without constant fear or interference.

I do not have family or friends who are able to assist me, and I am unable to safely use local resources due to the risk of being identified. This transition needs to be done quietly and carefully. While I am doing everything I can to plan responsibly, I cannot take this step alone.

Funds raised will be used for:

Relocation and transportation costs

Securing safe housing or housing deposits

Making my vehicle dependable so I can gain and maintain employment

Basic resettlement expenses during the transition into work

This fundraiser is not about avoiding responsibility or relying on long-term assistance. My goal is to stabilize quickly, secure employment, and fully support myself. These funds are intended to bridge the gap between my current situation and being able to stand on my own safely.

For safety reasons, I am using a pseudonym and limiting identifying details. Sharing personal information could put me at risk of being located or harmed by people connected to my situation. Asking for help anonymously is difficult, but it is the safest option available to me right now.

I’m moving forward in faith, trusting that support can come at the right time and in the right way. While there isn’t a fixed deadline, every contribution helps me take a critical step toward safety, stability, and independence.

To increase visibility, this fundraiser may also be shared on other platforms. All funds raised across platforms support the same relocation goal.

If you’re able to help — even in a small way — your support, prayers, or sharing this fundraiser would mean more than I can express. Thank you for your compassion and for helping someone take a necessary step toward safety and peace.

— Leora (pseudonym)